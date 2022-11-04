Mumama drama: Angry son throws out mother’s 30-year-old lover in Kitengela





To someone without a back story, they would never in a million years think the 70-year-old woman seated on a stool outside her home in Kitengela was the talk of the town.

Donning an Akorino turban, her aging face taking in the midmorning sunlight, the peaceful-looking granny was a subject of hot gossip for taking on a 30-year-old lover.

The drama started early this week when the older woman and her lover, a boda boda rider, moved in together.

The older woman is a famous face in Kitengela because of the properties she owns.

According to one of the tenants of her building, the senior citizen is loved by young men looking for “mumamas”, a pop culture term for older women with “deep pockets” looking for love.

A tenant who spoke to Nairobi News on Wednesday in confidence said the lady has been dating young lads, one after the other.

“She has a high appetite for young men. Her money attracts young men in big numbers. She flirts openly and is not apologetic,” she said.

The lady’s search for love is said to have continuously placed her at loggerheads with her children, prompting her to kick them out.

Nevertheless, this time round, the new catch, who is said to be a frequent visitor, was not lucky as his “honeymoon” was cut short a day after moving in with his angel.

A close ally of the landlady told Nairobi News, that the lovers had decided to live together as husband and wife despite the older woman’s children discouraging her from it.

But their love was too strong. The young man used a handcart to transport his belongings to his lover’s building last weekend, infuriating the woman’s son, who also lives in Kitengela town.

The lady’s son called on Tuesday afternoon and locked the two love birds in their “matrimonial” home from outside before throwing the groom’s properties from the building’s second floor to the ground, attracting dozens of onlookers.

“The sofa set and other old furniture fell with a thud breaking into pieces. The man’s few personal effects were strewn all over. It was shameful,” said an eyewitness.

When the two lovers left the house, they came out holding hands and unperturbed. The angry son requested the young lover to leave his mother alone, but he was reportedly heard retorting, “he loved her.”

On the other hand, the lady was heard telling her son she was in love with the young man.

“I’m not doing anything bad. I’m an old woman and lonely. I want someone to take care of my needs,” She was heard saying.

The young man’s peers envy his “newfound fortunes” of becoming a landlord glorifying his actions and claiming age is just a number.

“In this economic hardship lets just say he was lucky. Most the young people especially men are wallowing in poverty. If they love each other, nobody ought to separate them,” said his fellow boda boda rider.

However, a section of locals has condemned the incident terming it as a moral decay in society.

“It’s morally wrong for an aged woman to cohabitate with a man young to be her grandchild as a husband and wife.

Young men should learn to toil around to make a living instead of preying on older women,” said Anastacia Muketha, a marriage counselor.

