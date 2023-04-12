Mummie Francie wears a Beyoncé replica gown to Akothee’s wedding





In January 2020, American megastar singer Beyoncé Knowles wore a gold and black Schiaparelli couture gown to the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The dress ensemble included a gold bodice with voluminous silk and sheer fabric rising up from her shoulder straps all the way to her ears.

The bodice also included a very wide cleavage that exposed her chest but had the material held together with a skin-colored sheer fabric as well.

Also read: Who is Denis Schweizer? Why doesn’t he have a digital footprint?

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Beneath, the bodice held up a black, mermaid-style dress that hugged her figure to her knees until it extended out into a short train.

Also read:Top 6 Nelly Oaks motivational quotes in the lead up to ex-Akothee’s wedding

She paired this dress with chunky 250-carat diamond earrings that cost $8 million (Sh 1.069 billion). The dress was particularly designed for her and its cost remains unknown to date.

Fast forward to April 10, 2023, one of Kenya’s top social media influencers, TikToker Mummie Francie, spotted a replica of Beyoncé’s designer dress.

While visibly different, Francie’s dress did have the hallmarks of being a replica dress judging by her similar wide and plunging cleavage, the colors of the dress and even the color of Beyoncé’s signature golden brown hair.

The difference was that Francie’s shoulder sleeves were much shorter and her bodice had gathers to the side of her chest unlike Beyoncé’s which was straightened out. Francie’s dress also included velvet fabric unlike Beyoncé’s. Her replica dress drew mixed reactions as some said the style of the dress was not suitable for her height and physique while some loved it.

Also read: Akothee’s wedding photos that you may have missed

“Yani mtoto wetu ulitesa jana (Our girl you were looking so amazing yesterday)… always looking great❤️❤️❤️ next mi nataka invite ya your white wedding,” said Kiragu Maggie.

“Kumbe wakati mwingine kichaa chako kikitulia unapendeza eeh ndio maana nikikuona najiandaa kucheka umependeza mwaya (So when your shenanigans calms down you can look as beautiful as you are right now? That is why when I see you I always prepare myself to laugh. You look so beautiful) 😍😍😂🤣😂 @mummiefrancie,” said 6610 Peter.

“Looking amazing as always,” added Lavlynnndinda.

In several photos and videos from Akothee’s lavish wedding, Mummie Francie could be seen cutting a jig and getting down to several of Tony Nyadundo’s hit vernacular songs as he sang at the wedding. A designer dress was not going to stop her from having the time of her life.

Also read: Drama free: Ex partners J Blessing and radio queen Mwende Macharia reunite at Akothee’s wedding