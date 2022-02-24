Munyi: I’m mindful of my hubby before posting content





Content creator Murugi Munyi says she is mindful of what she posts online owing to her status as a mother and husband.

“There is that content I create as Murugi – a wife and mother – when I talk about my children or marriage,” she explained in an interview a Radio interview.

“Then there is the content I stumble upon that to me is funny. I’m not creating content for myself, there are women who follow me, some are single, some dating those sponsors, others are engaged or divorced, so who will create for them that bold content? And that is one of the things that have helped me grow so much, I don’t just target only mothers or married women, anybody can enjoy my content.”

Murugi adds that she’s matured enough not to get bothered by what critics say.

“I wish I’d been less afraid of what people think of me or say about me. I feel bad every time I see a woman living a lesser version of herself. It’s discouraging to see a woman in an abusive relationship not speaking up at work to her toxic boss.”

She further says she would have encouraged her younger self to be bold and go after things she wants.

“I wish I could tell my younger self that there’s nothing to fear. Draw that line where you want, say whatever it is you want to say, and go after the things that you want, because if I had then perhaps I would have reached a certain level of success, whatever success is, maybe a lot younger.”

Formerly known as Yummy Mummy, the content creator explains how she had to change her name to reflect her growing brand.

“The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the name yummy mummy is that I’m a mother. People no longer see you as anything else other than a mother. It becomes your defining factor, and I didn’t like that. It started limiting the brands I was working with as most were about motherhood. At the time I chose to go by the name, I was struggling with motherhood, and I wanted to create content about that. But I have evolved ever since, and now I create content about anything to do with being a woman.” she said.