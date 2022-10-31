Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata asks Murang’a women to wait for 6k pregnancy stipend





Murang’a governor Irung’u Kang’ata now says his Sh6000 pledge to every expectant couple in the county will take time to materialize.

The youthful politician spoke during the interdenominational prayers in his county at the weekend and clarified the program was not to help boost the population but incentivize women to seek better health care.

“We have tabled something called Murang’a county Health 2022-2027 before the assembly for consideration. But the intention is not to boost the population. The intention is very simple; out of 10 women who get pregnant in Murang’a, only 7 go to public for deliveries while three deliver at home which is not good, it is dangerous to the health of the mother and the child.”

Adding: “Out of 10 pregnant women only 4 attend ante-natal clinics. So we want to incentivize our women to come to the public institutions by giving them what we are calling ‘Transport Reimbursements’ so if you are pregnant you should come to our institution so that you receive ante-natal care and we are going to give you the reimbursements.”

Last week, while providing details of the program, Kang’ata said his program was aimed at ‘taking good care of our women and encouraging them that their county government thinks well of them.’

“This is a program that seeks to support optimal health and survival of pregnant mothers and their babies,” he added.