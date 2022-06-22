Murathe: Raila should consider legalising weed

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a campaign rally at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s weed campaigned has now been endorsed by Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe.

Speaking in an interview, Murathe said Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga should consider legalising weed for medicinal purposes if he wins the August 9, General Election.

“We are even asking our candidate to consider in the next dispensation (to legalise weed) for medicinal purposes because the numbers Wajackoyah is giving are making sense,” Murathe said.

Mr Murathe, a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, is believed to be among the people who negotiated the political truce between the president and Mr Odinga in 2018.

Mr Murathe has openly supported Mr Odinga’s presidential bid at the expense of Deputy President Willaim Ruto in the August 9 General Election.

At the same time, Mr Murathe claims that Mr Odinga’s is not afraid of the ‘Wajackoyah factor’ but DP Ruto should be on the lookout.

“It is the Deputy President’s corner that should be very worried and concerned because they are appealing to that generation. They are appealing to people who are not interrogating these things seriously,” he said.

Prof Wajackoyah, who is among four presidential candidates who will be on the ballot, has excited Kenyans with his raft of controversial pledges, including legalising bhang, which he says will help settle the country’s huge debts.