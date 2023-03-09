Murder of Samidoh’s nephew: DJ Fatxo’s lawyer speaks out





Mugiithi artiste DJ Fatxo is named as a person of interest in the mysterious death of 24-year-old Jeff Mwathi, who allegedly died in the singer’s apartment.

Fatxo’s lawyer Charles Mugane told Inooro TV that the singer is fully cooperating with investigators into the death of Jeff Mwathi.

Mugane said Fatxo has always gone for the summons by law enforcement.

“My client is fully cooperating with the police in investigations. He has cooperated with the police in all the summons from the DCI since the matter happened on February 22, 20. He is also being given legal advice to cooperate every time with the investigating authority fully.”

Jeff Mwathi died on February 22, 2023, at an apartment building where Fatxo lives along Thika Road.

Jeff’s mother, Ann Wacuka, told Inooro TV she wanted to take him to Qatar for greener pastures.

She recalled how her son was a happy and obedient child.

“He used to make me so happy I would tell him to come and work here, it’s not to help me but I want you to make money ujisaidie so that you can make money and live life.”

According to a report by Inooro TV, Jeff Mwathi, 23, was contacted by DJ Fatxo for some interior decoration work in his shop.

The young man Geoffrey “Jeff” Mwathi died in DJ Fatxo’s 10th-floor apartment along Thika Road under unclear circumstances.

In WhatsApp voice notes, Mwathi had expressed excitement about meeting the musician who wanted him to do interior design for his studio.

“Mum, please send me KSh 200, I have just talked with DJ Fatxo, and we are meeting at Ruiru, but I don’t have any money. I look really good, and I will make sure to take a photo with him and I will send you so that you can see,” he told his mother.

Reports show the victim had spent the day with the popular DJ.

“I have met with DJ Fatxo, and we are now along Kiambu road. He wanted me to design his shop, and we will talk about money tomorrow so that I can get started,” he said.

He also sent his mother several videos from his day with Fatxo up until the last video he sent while at the DJ’s apartment moments before his death.

CCTV footage also revealed that Fatxo, Mwathi, and three ladies went to his apartment after spending time together at three different clubs.

According to Mwathi’s uncle, Fatxo and the three ladies left the house at around 4 am, leaving Jeff with two other men.

“The two men also left the house and went down to the parking, and looked over. Fatxo’s cousin was also seen making a call, and then Jeff fell from the 10th floor,” he said.

The family is hoping to find justice for their kin.

According to the police report, Fatxo said Mwathi jumped from an open bedroom window.

