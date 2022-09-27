Murife, Don’t Run!: He did and KOT can’t keep up with him (Memes)
Kenyans have been left in stitches after a video clip of a man being chased by two puppies has gone viral.
A tweep by the name Vinny shared the less than 10-second clip on Twitter, showing the terrified man (Murife) running for his dear life as the puppies chased after him.
While the man was fleeing for his life, two different women’s voices could be heard yelling at him by his name and pleading with him not to run.
“Don’t run! Don’t run Murife! Murife don’t run! Don’t voices,” the voices were heard, but run, he did and Kenyans can’t get enough of it.
Check out the Tiktok video.
@brain_cellr
Dont run😂😂😂 murife#viral#fypシ #fyp#funny
The clip has since been shared with many people on social media sharing other funny clips of people running away from trouble, but adding the female voices to it.
Here are a few of them.
I'm so done with this Murife thing😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Z3znThvTI
— Janet Machuka (@janetmachuka_) September 26, 2022
Put yourself in Murife’s shoes…🤔😁 pic.twitter.com/xdewuo8Iud
— Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) September 26, 2022
Murife don't run 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ngpcLrpQo4
— Droid (@droid254) September 26, 2022
Let's do a thread of Murife Don't Run videos🤣 pic.twitter.com/9RLin0Lz88
— 🇰🇪 Mr Man (@its_nduati) September 26, 2022
Throwback to when Murife was still a boy pic.twitter.com/T1lyleGuOQ
— private figure (@privatefigure_) September 26, 2022
Can someone just get Murife out of my mind please? I need to concentrate on important issues 😒.But again ? How did it end for Murife 🤔? pic.twitter.com/EcB492r5CH
— Wairimu Gitau (@betta_gitau) September 26, 2022
Absolutely no one
Murife don't run 😂😂💔💀 pic.twitter.com/Teemj34w6l
— 🔰MBUZI YA MASAINI 🐐 (@maasaigoat_) September 26, 2022
Imagine someone telling you not to run while the dog is chasing you😭😭😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/fTnmSugQKJ
— Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) September 24, 2022
Run Murife run 😂😹🤣#Murife pic.twitter.com/Ooa2psZBHw
— The Comrades Prof (@ComradesProf) September 26, 2022
