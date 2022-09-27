Join our Telegram Channel
Murife, Don’t Run!: He did and KOT can’t keep up with him (Memes)

By Hilary Kimuyu September 27th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans have been left in stitches after a video clip of a man being chased by two puppies has gone viral.

A tweep by the name Vinny shared the less than 10-second clip on Twitter, showing the terrified man (Murife) running for his dear life as the puppies chased after him.

While the man was fleeing for his life, two different women’s voices could be heard yelling at him by his name and pleading with him not to run.
“Don’t run! Don’t run Murife! Murife don’t run! Don’t voices,” the voices were heard, but run, he did and Kenyans can’t get enough of it.

Check out the Tiktok video.

@brain_cellr

Dont run😂😂😂 murife#viral#fypシ #fyp#funny

♬ original sound – EVERBLAQ_

The clip has since been shared with many people on social media sharing other funny clips of people running away from trouble, but adding the female voices to it.

Here are a few of them.

