Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust Read

Murife don’t run! Miguna Miguna tells Raila ahead of return

By Wangu Kanuri October 17th, 2022 1 min read

Miguna Miguna has suggested that Raila Odinga has left the country in anticipation of his return.

Mr Odinga, who unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in the August 2022 polls, left the country on Sunday for a tour of several nations including India.

Odinga’s trip coincides with Miguna’s return.

Miguna has been in exile in Canada since he was deported by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime in 2018.

His deportation came days after he participated in Odinga’s mock swearing-in as the people’s president.

He failed in a number of attempts to return home with the then government claiming his paperwork is not in order. That has since been clarified by President William Ruto and Miguna is now expected in the country on Thursday 20th October 2022.

Also a politician, Miguna said once he is back he would give plans on how will execute his leadership to the community.

Also read: Billions? Musalia Mudavadi reveals his networth

Toa Raila kwa mdomo yako, Senator Ole Kina warns Riggy G

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Billions? Musalia Mudavadi reveals his networth