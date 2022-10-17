Murife don’t run! Miguna Miguna tells Raila ahead of return





Miguna Miguna has suggested that Raila Odinga has left the country in anticipation of his return.

Mr. Conman @RailaOdinga: You can run. But you cannot hide. I'm arriving on October 20th. The goons you have incited to attack me should learn from the past: You have made a lucrative career of sacrificing Luo children.https://t.co/CeVZeOzlEP — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 16, 2022

Mr Odinga, who unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in the August 2022 polls, left the country on Sunday for a tour of several nations including India.

Baba has left the country for a week's visit to several nations starting with India; see you all when I’m back. Meanwhile, can William Ruto & Kenya Kwanza stop it with the lamentations? — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 16, 2022

Odinga’s trip coincides with Miguna’s return.

Miguna has been in exile in Canada since he was deported by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime in 2018.

His deportation came days after he participated in Odinga’s mock swearing-in as the people’s president.

He failed in a number of attempts to return home with the then government claiming his paperwork is not in order. That has since been clarified by President William Ruto and Miguna is now expected in the country on Thursday 20th October 2022.

Also a politician, Miguna said once he is back he would give plans on how will execute his leadership to the community.

