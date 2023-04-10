Murkomen: Government is not broke! The money is paying off debts





The Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has refuted remarks that the government is broke. While defending President William Ruto-led administration, Murkomen shared that a huge chunk of the money the government is getting is being used to pay off debts.

Insisting that Kenyans need not worry as President Ruto has everything under control, Murkomen blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime saying he was the reason the country was facing the economic challenges present.

Murkomen’s utterances come days after MPs, KBC staff among other public servants are yet to receive their March salaries.

“There is this ongoing debate that the country has no money. It is not that there is no money, a lot of it is going to offset Kenya’s debt. Some of these debts were taken without a directed plan or even accountability,” he said as he rubbished claims that the Kenya Kwanza administration is incompetent.

Further, Murkomen asked the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga to be grateful that he did not win the August 9th, 2022 election saying he would not have been able to solve the economic crisis the country is currently under.

“Raila should be grateful to God and pray vehemently for not winning the elections for if he would have been the President, I do not know where he would begin from fixing this country. It is better this hustler for he knows how to maneuver and solve this problem,” he explained.

Murkomen also urged Mr Odinga to retire and avoid the demonstrations citing his age and the economic problems that are already in the country.

News of the government being unable to pay up its employees’ salaries has been a topic of discussion with politicians affiliated with Kenya Kwanza defending the government while their counterparts calling out President Ruto.

On the contrary, Rigathi Gachagua the Deputy President confirmed that the government had no money saying, “We are having challenges in paying salaries and remitting money to counties because the handshake government ruined this economy. They borrowed money left, right, and center and because we are a responsible government, we have to pay.”

