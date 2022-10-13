Murmurs after Gachagua spoke in vernacular during Ruto’s event in Nairobi

President William Ruto with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA when he left for London, United Kingdom to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial. PHOTO | PSCU

There were murmurs among a group of people who attended an event in Nairobi where Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua decided to speak in vernacular.

The event which was held in Embakasi, Nairobi was also attended by his boss, President William Ruto, among other regional leaders.

When he was given time to talk and introduce his boss, Gachagua started in English, then changed to Swahili and before he concluded he changed again and started speaking in Kikuyu.

President Ruto could be seen smiling as his deputy spoke in vernacular.

Some of those who attended the event said that the DP was in a unique position that makes his pronouncements relevant to every Kenyan, regardless of their community.

They noted that Kenya has two recognized national languages, Kiswahili and English.

“Why is he using that language yet we are in Nairobi, doesn’t he know that not everyone is from his tribe?” one attendee wondered.

Another one said that it was it is embarrassing for the DP to resort to addressing a section of those who had attended in his mother tongue, excluding others from what he was saying.

“I don’t get it, why is he speaking vernacular yet we are all Kenyans here and in Nairobi and not his constituency? This is wrong,” he said.

Another added that he should resort to his native language when he is speaking in his backyard.

Mr Gachagua is not the first leader to speak in vernacular, President Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leaders also do but only in their backyards using Kalenjin and Dholuo languages, respectively.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, also used to address people in Kikuyu but only when he was addressing topics affecting his Mt. Kenya backyard.

Last year, he attracted backlash from a section of Kenyans after his interview with Kikuyu-language vernacular stations.

The interview with stations including Gukena FM, Coro FM and Inooro FM had seen the President address several hot political topics including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and his comments on a rotational presidency.

