Murugi Munyi on why she stopped tagging her husband on social media





With Murugi Munyi, you can never be sure what will come out of her mouth. She speaks without a filter. She has become accustomed to making waves with what many consider controversial statements. Just a few days ago, while on her podcast, The Messy In-Between (TMI), the mother of three shared a sexual escapade from her past about having sex in a nightclub washroom that had her trending on X for a minute.

When the influencer first came into the spotlight, it was thanks to a cheating scandal that involved both her and her husband

“In the context of marriage, I feel like having a financially stable man provides a level of financial security where he is financially responsible for my needs and taking care of me.

There is money in creating content. I probably wouldn’t know exactly how much I made last year, but my assistant, Nancy, tells me it was around 10 million. But that doesn’t mean you make money every month. There are dry months when companies and brands don’t spend or don’t have their budgets out yet.

You could make Sh200,000 this month and probably go dry the next month, then make Sh1.3 million the month after that, the next month you make Sh400,000, and so on. The income you make is kind of cyclical.

One brand I wouldn’t work with is an Android manufacturer, even if they paid me a lot of money. The reason is that it wouldn’t be believable (to my audience) because I’ve always been open about how much I love and enjoy using IOS devices. I would never be an influencer for a product that I don’t use, just for money.

I have been canceled so many times that it no longer bothers me. Only God can cancel me, the rest can make all the noise they want.

I had my first child at the age of 19. I was already a single mother when I met my husband, Zack, with whom we have two children.

We met in February 2015, started dating in March. Then, shortly after I quit my job at BAT in July and got engaged in August, December was Ruracio, and in March 2016, we got married.

Why should I waste time getting married? One year was enough (to make this decision)? I was already a single mom at the time, and as a single mom, you can see bullsh*t from a mile away about a guy’s intentions.

Having my first child at 19 wasn’t an Oops! I was trying for this baby on purpose. I was madly in love with this guy and felt that having a baby would solidify our love.

If I had the chance to be 19 again, would I do the same? Yes, because I love my 14-year-old son, but I always say that he is a blessing born of a mistake. It was a mistake to think at 19 that having a baby was a great idea.

All my children I had by C-section, I love myself too much, I didn’t want to have them by natural birth, I have to enjoy my V, have it intact. You know what I mean.

With the cheating scandal, we broke up because the situation was causing us so much stress that it was difficult to be around each other in a respectful way. However, we got back together after two weeks, and we talked and went to therapy.

The situation taught us that whatever we had could be over in a moment. Sometimes, it is so easy to take the person you are with for granted. Zach and I are best friends.

My biggest lesson was to stop tagging my husband in my Instagram posts because that’s where the problem started.

A lot of people are still upset that Zach and I are still together. Some even DM me, telling me they know we are pretending to be happy. Good for them.