Murugi Munyi reunites with hubby Zach after many months apart





Kenyan content creator Murugi Munyi has left her fans in tears of joy following her emotionally overwhelming reunion with her husband Zach overseas.

In a video shared by the “The Messy Inbetween” podcast host via her Instagram page, Munyi is seen arriving at Heathrow Airport in the UK, where her hubby was on hand to welcome her with a big hug.

“Reunited with my other half. Never looked forward to anything more in my entire life. Thank you Lord!” Munyi captioned the video.

In February this year, Munyi expressed how hard life had been for her since her husband left for the UK.

Also read: Karen Nyamu stresses her commitment to Samidoh

The content creator spoke about how being in a long-distance marriage was taking a toll on her in as much as she was trying to remain positive through it all.

Sharing a video highlighting her coping methods, Munyi revealed that she has been crying non-stop ever since Zach’s departure.

Using the viral TikTok sound that goes, “I’ve got your coping skill now let us see what we’ve got… that isn’t a coping skill,” Munyi called herself out for how poorly she’d been handling the situation.

“How I’m coping with being in a long-distance marriage…. random crying throughout the day and emotional eating,” the entrepreneur revealed.

Captioning the video she highlighted that her habits were part of the coping process and she was confident soon she’d make peace with the distance and time difference.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE – Njugush: Why I turned down Kiss FM job offer

“Gotta be honest I’m not doing that great, but I’ve read a lot about how people manage such enormous transitions in their lives and I know that this is part of the process,” the mother of three said.

The digital content creator went on to narrate how some days were really low moments for her and she craved her husband’s presence but on other days she’d wake ready to face the world.

“Some days are better than others. Some days I wake up feeling hopeful and strong. Other days I wake up feeling discouraged and overwhelmed. So far I’ve survived 100% of all the days whichever mood I’ve found myself in so I guess I’d say I’m doing pretty alright.. yeah? Yeah,” she said.

Zach left for the UK after getting a lucrative job offer. Munyi had previously hinted at his relocation when she shared she was expecting a big change to happen to her family but did not say what until her husband left.

Also read: Akothee threatens to sue controversial YouTuber Andrew Kibe