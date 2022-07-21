Musalia Mudavadi back on the campaign trail

Musalia Mudavadi on the campaign trail in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Musalia Mudavadi is back on the campaign trail after a two-week absence.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) leader took his campaigns to Kibra on Wednesday where he vouched for locals to elect Deputy President William Ruto and former footballer Macdonald Mariga.

Accompanied by Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, he also addressed gatherings in Kawangware, Dagoretti and Westlands in Nairobi. These areas are known to have a large population from Western Kenya, where the seasoned politician hails from.

“Kenyans are hungry and do not have money in their pockets. There are no jobs. These are the things we will put in place immediately we get into office,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi’s comeback to the campaigns is a boost to Deputy President Willliam Ruto’s campaigns amid reports his absence was occasioned by a mini-fallout. He has denied the claims.

“I was away for a few days for Kenya Kwanza (Coalition) business as I was chosen to represent them, we did not have a fall out and I am back,” he said

Mudavadi has a political deal to become the chief premier Cabinet secretary in Ruto’s government.

He is also required to to deliver 70% of votes in Western Kenya in exchange for 30% of government positions. But opinion polls have suggested he is far off the mark.

Besides, he has also been heard urging residents in his Vihiga turf not to vote for candidates allied to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).