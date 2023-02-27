Musalia Mudavadi backs wife’s office to tackle challenges facing Kenyans





Prime cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended the government’s move to establish an office for his wife Tessie.

Mudavadi, who is considered third in command in Cabinet matters after President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, recently oversaw the launch of the office for his wife.

It will officially be referred to as the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary with Nairobi News informed that millions of tax payers funds have already been allocated towards its operations.

Mudavadi though, insists the creation of this office is a ‘step in the right direction’.

“I believe the days when the spouses of political leaders only appear in ceremonies and say or do nothing are gone. Their contribution in our family set-up should be mirrored to the larger society for they learn so much from our daily leadership engagements,” tweeted Mudavadi.

Tessie meanwhile explained her new office will help with challenges facing Kenyans.

As per a communique from the government, Tessie’s office was established to complement the activities of First Lady Rachael Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua.

The office is, among others, expected to handle the challenges faced by the elderly or persons living with disabilities.

It will also promote the protection of the environment and the improvement of sanitation.

Details of the office’s location are yet to be made public.

Kenyans have since shared varied reactions to this development, with some arguing taxpayers’ money should have been put to better use.

President William Ruto created The office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary moments after he was sworn into office.

Mudavadi who currently holds the office after sacrificing his presidential ambitions and dumping Azimio leader Raila Odinga in favour of Ruto, is mandated, among other responsibilities, to assist the President and the Deputy President in the coordination and supervision of government ministries and state departments.

Mudavadi currently chairs and coordinates the national government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultation with and for transmission to the Party/Coalition Leaders in Parliament.

