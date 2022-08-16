Musalia Mudavadi embarrassed over Ngugi Wa Thiongo ‘death’ post





Kenya Kwanza Coalition co-principal Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, was caught pants down when he sent a condolence message to the family of Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o insinuating that he was dead.

He later deleted the post minutes later.

In his message, Mr Mudavadi said that the death of the celebrated novelist was a great loss to Kenyans yet Prof Thiong’o’s family had already refuted the claims saying that he was alive and doing well.

“The passing away of Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o is a great loss to the Kenyan Nation. Ngugi is one of the few revered global literary giants. He has for many years been enlisted for the Nobel Literature Prize,” part of the tweet by Mr Mudavadi read in part.

He further said that during his days as a student at the University of Nairobi, he was pleased with the manner in which Prof Thiong’o boldly stood up to fight for the rights of Kenyans since the 1970s.

Mr Mudavadi’s message came barely 12 hours after the family of the novelist dismissed the claims that he was dead, making rounds on various social media sites.

In a message penned by his son and daughter, the family said that they were shocked to see the news making rounds on social media and they urged Kenyans to ignore it.

His son, Mukoma wa Ngugi said, “Not again with the death rumours. Baba Ngugi wa Thiong’o is here talking to him as I write this. To be sure, death is inevitable for all of us- but there is no need to invite it sooner.”

This was also echoed by his daughter, Wanjiku Wa Ngugi, as well told Kenyans that all was well.

“It is just another rumour! All is well!” she posted on her social media.

This is not the first time rumours have spread with claims that the writer known for penning captivating novels and plays which include; The River Between, Petals of Blood, Weep not child, and Devil on The Cross amongst others had died.

In December 2021, similar claims made rounds on social media but were countered by the family.