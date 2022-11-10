Museveni: African countries should be allowed to exploit fossil fuel





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has said Africa should be allowed to continue exploiting fossil fuels to meet development demands.

The Ugandan Head of State said this will also enable African countries to overcome poverty, adding that Europe is exploiting the same to produce energy.

“The Europeans are telling Africans to stop the use of fossil fuels and turn to renewable energies such as solar and wind energy yet they are now demolishing wind farms to make way for open-pit coal mines,” President Museveni said in an open letter.

“We will not accept one rule for them and another rule for us. We will not allow African progress to be the victim of Europe’s failure to meet its own climate goals. It is morally bankrupt for Europeans to expect to take Africa’s fossil fuels for their own energy production, but refuse to countenance African use of those same fuels for theirs,” he said.

President Museveni also said millions of African citizens have no access to electricity which makes them opt for other means of energy yet the Europeans are enjoying electricity.

His sentiments come at a time when world leaders and business leaders are at the United Nations (UN) climate summit in Egypt to agree on measures to limit global temperature rise that is attributed to the use of fossil fuel such as petroleum products and coals, poor farming methods, among others.

On the other hand, various countries are affected by drought which has caused a food crisis among residents. World leaders agree to limit the use of fossil fuels and other methods that affect global weather.

