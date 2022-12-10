Museveni and wife thank God for helping Uganda overcome Covid-19 and Ebola

President Museveni and First lady Janet during a past NRM National Delegates Conference in Kampala. FILE PHOTO

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has expressed gratitude to God for helping his country overcome various pandemics.

Through his social media account accounts, President Museveni said his family has seen God’s goodness throughout the year 2022.

“As we come to the end of the year, Mama Janet and I are thankful to God for many things. Key among them is helping us overcome Covid-19, Ebola and the drought,” President Museveni wrote.

He also thanked his countrymen for listening to the government’s advice on Covid-19 and Ebola.

In Uganda, between January 3, 2020 and December 9, 2022, there were 169,715 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 3,630 deaths reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of 26 November 2022, a total of 26,244,519 vaccine doses have been administered.

At the same time, the country has been battling with Ebola with Bunyangabu and Kagadi having completed two incubation cycles of the virus without reporting any cases since 21 and 24 September 2022, respectively.

As of December 5, 2022, there are 36 active contacts under follow up across four districts, with a follow up rate of 100 per cent.

On September 20, 2022, Uganda’s Ministry of Health, together with WHO – Regional Office for Africa (WHO AFRO) confirmed an outbreak of Ebola in Mubende District, Uganda, after one fatal case was confirmed.

The index case was a 24-year-old man, a resident of Ngabano village of the Madudu sub-county in Mubende District. The patient experienced high fever, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and began vomiting blood on September 11, 2022. Samples were collected on September 17, 2022 and EVD was laboratory-confirmed on September 19. The patient died five days after hospitalisation.