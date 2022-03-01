Museveni daughter weds campus sweetheart

Angela Nagasha and her husband Amanya Tumukunde during the wedding ceremony. PHOTO: COURTESY

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter Angela Nagasha recently exchanged vows with Amanya Tumukunde, son of a retired military officer and political rival, in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The one of a kind event took place at the weekend at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala where the couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family.

Incidentally, the President was missing in action, and his brother General Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh) had to walk the bride down the aisle as he was absent. Their wedding reception was held at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo with several dignitaries having attended the function.

Amanya Tumukunde is the son of retired military officer Henry Tumukunde, who was also a presidential aspirant in last year’s election. Museveni meanwhile, is said to have sired Nagasha, a doctor with Enid Kukunda.

The traditional marriage, known as Kuhingira, of the newlywed couple took place earlier in the year in their rural home.

Amanya proposed to Angela last year in September amid reports the two fell in love when they were both studying in Malaysia.