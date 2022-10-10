Museveni: Mitumba clothes used on dead people in USA, Europe

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attends a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister in Entebbe on July 26, 2022. AFP PHOTO

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attends a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister in Entebbe on July 26, 2022. AFP PHOTO





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has challenged Africans to step up the production of goods and services for local consumption arguing for example that the African market is flooded by clothes worn by dead people in the USA and Europe.

He spoke during the country’s Independence celebrations in Kampala.

Kenya President William Ruto was among those in attendance.

Museveni shared an account of Uganda’s journey of producing imports, exports, and manufacturing since independence.

“On maize, we have moved, we can produce kaunga (maize flour), animal feeds and are targeting starch and ethanol. We also produce processed liquid milk, ghee, butter, powdered milk, cheese, and yogurt,” he explained.

Adding: “Africans do not know gunpowder comes from cotton. The African market is flooded by dead people’s clothes from USA and Europe known as second-hand clothes. Thereby exporting money and jobs.”

This is not the first time second-hand clothes have been purported to have been worn by dead people.

Earlier this year, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga while unveiling his manifesto stirred a conversation by suggesting as much and pledged to revive the growth of cotton in the country if elected.

He lost to Ruto in the August 2022 polls.

Also read: Ruto reverses Uhuru’s policy on trade imports from Uganda

Oga Obinna backs Vera Sidika after backside stunt