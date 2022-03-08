Museveni son quits Uganda army





President Yoweri Museveni’s son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has retired from the military after three decades of service.

Muhoozi, considered to be in the running to succeed his father, made the announcement via a Tweet.

After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement. Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 8, 2022

A prominent figure in Uganda’s governing party — the National Resistance Movement (NRM) – Muhoozi was born on April 24, 1974, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to Museveni who’s ruled Uganda since 1986.

He’s served in a number of positions including the commander of a special force that protects the President and First Family, and Chief of Defence Forces.

He attended schools in Tanzania, Kenya, and Sweden then returned to attend home to school at Kampala Parents School Kings College Buddo, and St. Mary’s College Kisubi

He started military training in 1994 after he left high school and later attended the University of Nottingham from 1996 till 1998.

Kainerugaba formally joined the Ugandan army in 1999 before being admitted at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where he graduated in 2000.

He also joined the Egyptian Military Academy for a company and battalion command course.

His rose through the ranks in Uganda’s military and has been a matter of controversy with critics suggesting his elevation was largely driven by his association with his father, the Commander in Chief.

Kainerugaba was promoted to the rank of Major General in May 2016 shortly after the presidential elections.

In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General which meant that in a space of 20 years, Muhoozi has risen from the rank of sergeant to Lt General, an unprecedented feat in Uganda’s military history.

Whereas he has announced retirement from the army, it remains to be seen when the official retirement ceremony will be held.