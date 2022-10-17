Museveni: Ugandans are lazy, even a fool can survive here





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has accused Ugandans of being lazy.

In an interview with KTN News on Sunday, President Museveni suggested his compatriots are unwilling or unable to exploit the natural resources in the country.

“That’s why these Ugandans are lazy. They are lazy because a fool here cannot easily die. Even if you are a fool, you can survive by eating from your brother’s house.”

He further suggested that Kenyans need to do much more to survive than Ugandans.

“Kenya is a bit different. It is a bit harder (to survive) because much of Kenya is semi-arid. The part of Kenya which is for agriculture is of a small percentage. Here every place is very nice.”

Museveni, 78, who has ruled Uganda for 36 years is known to speak his mind on matters affecting the country.

For instance, when recently residents complained over the high cost of food prices and especially bread, he publicly advised them to instead take mwogo (cassava) saying it was of a rich nutritional value than bread.

Museveni’s administration has lately faced scrutiny for its human rights record amid reports of kidnap and torture of residents with a critical opinion of his leadership style.

He has had to increasingly defend his decision to appoint members of his immediate family to top government positions.

For instance, his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Twitter is a General in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) while serving as the minister for Education and Sports.

Also read: Ndura Waruinge: Ocampo bribed me to fix Uhuru at the Hague

‘Show us something else’, ‘hater’ dares curvy Amber Ray