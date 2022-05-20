Museveni welcomes Raila to Uganda





Raila Odinga has met Uganda President Yoweri Museveni for talks in Kampala. The Azimio presidential candidate paid a courtesy call on Museveni at State House Kampala.

Odinga was heading back home from Juba in South Sudan where he launched a couple of projects including a bridge in his capacity as the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa for African Union (AU).

I received Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga, who paid me a courtesy call at State House Entebbe this evening. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two countries. I welcome him. pic.twitter.com/bEA0ZkwJcy — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 19, 2022

Odinga described the talks as fruitful.

We walked down memory lane to discuss the shared history of our countries aimed at forging stronger ties moving into the future. That formed the core of a pleasant discussion with President @KagutaMuseveni at Statehouse in Entebbe, Uganda. pic.twitter.com/4l2EoVmksG — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 19, 2022

The meeting comes three months to Kenya’s general elections and at a time Museveni is said to be particularly close to Deputy President William Ruto, considered Odinga’s closest challenger ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Besides, Odinga and Museveni have had a frosty relationship in the past.

Particularly, Odinga’s elder brother, Oginga Oburu, in his autobiography titled In the Shadow of my Father accused Ugandan soldiers of getting involved in the 2007 post-election violence as a way of helping Mwai Kibaki.

President Museveni has also publicly attacked Odinga in a dispute over Ugandan sugar and maize imports to Kenya.

“I was surprised my brother Raila Odinga was attacking the sugar deal… I will have to ring him and tell him please don’t waste our time. Ugandan sugar should go to Kenya without hindrance as Kenyan goods coming to Uganda without any hindrance,” said Museveni.

In the tiff, Odinga accused Museveni and President Uhuru Kenyatta of what he termed as protecting sugar barons in the business.

Odinga is considered a front runner in the August 2022 polls while Uganda is a strategic partner for Kenya in the region as the landlocked country uses the Mombasa port for most of its trade needs.