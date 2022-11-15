Museveni: Why I don’t kiss my wife in public





President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has revealed why he does not kiss his wife in public. According to President Museveni, public display of affection is “un-African”

“If I kissed my wife in public, I would lose all the elections in Uganda. Because Africans don’t show what is private in public. If you want to kiss you know the address of kissing where it is,” President Museveni said.

The Uganda head of state also delved into the host subject of homosexuality which he termed as a deviation from normal.

Also read: Professor Wajackoyah dares President Ruto to extend his term

“We are being pressured by groups who say there are two ways to life. There is the normal way and there is the parallel way of the homosexuals and all. This is not our interpretation. Homosexuals were here a long time ago. I hear one of them was a chief, another one a king. They were not killed. They were not praised and promoted. It was not put out that it was a normal way,” Museveni said.

Four years ago, President Museveni warned Ugandans publicly against practices promoted by outsiders.

“One of them is what they call oral sex. Th mouth is for eating not for sex,” he said back then.

Also read: It is not funny! Female reporter speaks on viral State House interaction with CS Alfred Mutua

In 2014, President Museveni signed into law a bill that detailed penalties for gay, including life sentences for gay sex and same-sex marriage.

President Museveni and First Lady Janet have four children, with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba being the eldest. However, it has been reported that he once dated the wife is bitter political opponent Kiiza Besigye.

Also read: Alaaar! Why Nairobians archive WhatsApp chats