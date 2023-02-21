Museveni’s brother Salim Saleh chairs security meeting on Kenyan banditry





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s brother was in attendance at a security meeting involving top Kenyan government officials despite not holding a formal position in government.

Salim Saleh was in attendance at the meeting alongside Kenya’s Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza, her East African community counterpart Rebecca Miano and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Photos from the meeting show Saleh, who donned a cream Kaunda suit appearing to sit in a privileged position so as to chair the meeting.

The meeting, according to Omollo, was held to consult and offer solutions to the banditry menace that has rocked northern Kenya.

“The long, mutual partnership and cordial relations between the two countries was emphasized as reason enough to revisit the Cross-Boarder Programme for Sustainable Peace and Development MOU that was signed by the two governments on 12th September 2019 at Moroto, Uganda,” Omollo explained on Twitter.

Salim Saleh is Museveni’s half-brother and a General in the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), the same rank as Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First son.

He is known to have played a significant role in the bush war that propelled his Museveni to power in 1986.

He’s in the past served as a Minister for Microfinance and is known to be influential behind the scenes in political and military circles.

Insecurity in Northern Kenya has increased to worrying levels in the past few months, forcing President William Ruto to deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to arrest the runaway crime.

In our continued efforts to offer a lasting solution to the banditry menace and restore order in the North Rift Counties of Kenya, we will go out of the way to consult widely. pic.twitter.com/pzd8CR42um — Dr. Raymond Omollo (@ray_omollo) February 20, 2023

The skirmishes have claimed the lives of 100 civilians and 16 police officers, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced.

