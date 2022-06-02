Museveni’s son attends sports event in military gear

Muhoozi Kainerugaba arrives at Jinga to officiate the open the Cecafa Women Games in Jinja. PHOTO: NTV Uganda

Muhoozi Kainerugaba arrives at Jinga to officiate the open the Cecafa Women Games in Jinja. PHOTO: NTV Uganda





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Tuesday officially opened the Cecafa Women Championship Games in Jinja town.

It is the first public function the Muhoozi is presiding over since he hinted at contesting for the presidency in 2026.

The Commander of the UPDF's Land forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his supporters led by his uncle Micheal 'Toyota 'Nuwagira hosted CECAFA womens soccer teams at Kakindu stadium in Jinja, ahead of the 12 team tournament's kickoff at FUFA's Njeru Technical centre. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/1nbmY4PfUM — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) May 30, 2022

The event comes a few weeks after, while speaking at his birthday party hosted at State House, Entebbe, which was attended by among others, his parents and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Muhoozi hinted he will concentrate on using sports to empower and employ the youth.

“Sports has the capacity to employ many Ugandans. We are a talented nation and this has shown from our impressive performances at international events,” he said.

Muhoozi arrived at the sports event donning full military regalia accompanied by heavy security.

It was not immediately clear if he was attending the event as a member of the first family or had been sent to represent her mother Janet Museveni, the First Lady, who doubles up as Minister for Education and Sports.

Muhoozi has increasingly hugged the public eye in recent times since hosting a series of parties events in Kampala to celebrate his 47th birthday.

He is seen among the favourite candidates to replace his dad who has ruled Uganda for close to four decades since shooting his way into State House in a guerrilla war in 1986.

Since, President Museveni has twice benefitted from a change of constitution, to abolish the age and term limits, so as to remain in power.

The Cecafa Women Games are a football tournament consisting national teams from East and Central Africa.

It consists sides from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Kenya.

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are banned from competing in this particular competition though, as the country serves an indefinite suspension imposed by Fifa owing to alleged third party interference.

The tournament will run between June 1 and 11 at the Njeru Technical Institute.