Museveni’s son birthday parties spill over to week three

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in full military regalia and white mask arrives for his birthday party at Lugogo, a Kampala suburb. PHOTO: COURTESY

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in full military regalia and white mask arrives for his birthday party at Lugogo, a Kampala suburb. PHOTO: COURTESY





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s expansive birthday parties have spilled over to week three.

So well planned are these events that Muhoozi, who marked his 48th birthday on April 23, 2022, has appointed a committee to oversee the various reception parties.

The latest bash, whose attendance was strictly upon invite, was held at Lugogo, an entertainment spot in Kampala.

Pictures shared from the event indicate meals and drinks flowed freely among the guests, with speeches, congratulation and motivation talks also shared.

A big cake was also cut to mark the occasion with an excited Muhoozi donning full military regalia.

In other past events to mark his birthday, Muhoozi organized a marathon in Kampala two weeks ago alongside another bash within the Ugandan capital.

On the fateful day, a number of roads in Kampala had to be closed to allow the events go on without hitches.

Kampala Traffic Commander Kauma Rodgers confirmed the parties could affect traffic flow in parts of the city,

This as some of the first son’s guests were involved in a plane accident while enroute to the bash.

The Daily Monitor reported the affected women were among 60 people aboard a RwandAir flight 464 from Nairobi to Entebbe airport when the accident occurred at about 5:31pm.

The flight was heading to Entebbe to Kigali via Nairobi.

Muhoozi has also held an exclusive bash at State House Kampala, attended by his dad, mum and first lady Janet, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, musicians Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool among other dignitaries.

Muhoozi, who holds a senior position in the Ugandan army, has increasingly been considered favourite to take over from his 78-year old father, who’s ruled the tiny East African country for three and a half decades.

He recently publicly expressed interest in the presidency.