 Museveni’s son: Bobi Wine will never be President of Uganda

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, speaks to people at Kibera slum in Nairobi on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, speaks to people at Kibera slum in Nairobi on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | AFP





President Yoweri Museveni’s only son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has declared that opposition leader Bobi Wine – born Robert Kyaluganyi – will never be the President of Uganda.

In a post, Muhoozi who demeaned Wine said, “Kabobi should know that we will never allow him to be President of this country!”

Kabobi should know that we will never allow him to be President of this country! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 2, 2022

Adding, “I don’t fear an election against Kabobi. I would beat him very badly! We beat him in 2021, we will beat him again.”

I don't fear an election against Kabobi. I would beat him very badly! We beat him in 2021, we will beat him again. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 2, 2022

Also read: Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone spotted with Sh15m ride

Wine contested in the January 2021 elections but lost to the incumbent Museveni.

Although the highly contested election never went down without a fight, Wine mobilized youths to ‘remove a dictator’. However, their efforts were met with physical assault with Wine alleging President Museveni was behind the attacks.

The National Unity Platform leader then sort the help of Uganda’s Supreme Court to challenge President Museveni’s win.

He said he had extensive evidence of vote rigging, including ballot box stuffing, voter intimidation and the manipulation of results at individual polling stations.

Also read: Another high profile death: Son of police boss shoots himself, using dad’s firearm

On the other hand, Museveni declared the election the cleanest in Uganda’s post-independence history. Wine would later withdraw the case alleging ‘bias’ by the court justices hearing the case.

This is not the first time the two have taken a swipe at each other. Mid this year, the two had an altercation over a cartoon drawing with Museveni’s son referring to the singer cum politician as his brother.

“Me and my young brother Kabobi arguing over who can fill my father’s shoes! Thanks, the best artist in Uganda…Kintu!” Muhoozi posted.

To which Wine responded, “I am not your brother and I’m not competing for your father’s shoes. You’re entitled to M7’s shoes, cows and even his hat.

One mistake you make is to think that Uganda is one of your father’s properties for you to inherit.”

I am not your brother and I'm not competing for your father's shoes. You're entitled to M7's shoes, cows and even his hat. One mistake you make is to think that Uganda is one of your father's properties for you to inherit. https://t.co/NbdwaZ7FMP — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 18, 2022

Also read:

Before and After: Kate Actress flaunts new body after weight loss

Frozen funds? I’m not bothered, I’m being paid as DP – Riggy G

DP Gachagua promises to reward the influencer who created ‘Riggy G’ nickname

10 top celebrities roasted for their flaws by comedians