Museveni’s son goes silent on Twitter amid Kenyan court case





Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has gone silent on Twitter amidst a looming Kenyan court case.

The controversial military General has not been active on the bird app since last week Saturday.

A day before Muhoozi’s last tweets, the former CEO of the Law Society of Kenya, Apollo Mboya filed a petition seeking to have the Milimani Law Courts to summon Muhoozi over an alleged treason offense in relation to his remarks of a military invasion in Nairobi.

The petition read, “That Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the 3rd Respondent who is a Senior Military Officer in the neighbouring country of Uganda has committed treasonable offences of threatening national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Kenya after expressing his intention to launch a military invasion to capture Nairobi, the capital city of the Republic of Kenya within two (2) weeks.”

Mr Mboyo also sought an order directing the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Kenya’s inspector-general of police to furnish the court with an investigations report and charge sheet, if any, with respect to the alleged offense.

If the DPP was unwilling or unable to charge and prosecute the neighbouring country’s military boss within 14 days, Mr. Mboya wants to be granted authority by the court to commence private prosecution against Gen Muhoozi over his recent remarks on Twitter about Nairobi.

“The inaction of the DPP and Inspector-General not only compromises national security of the Republic of Kenya but is also contrary to the national values of patriotism enunciated in Article 10 of the Constitution,” he said.

Earlier this month, Muhoozi went on a Twitter meltdown suggesting that his army and he would only need a fortnight to capture Nairobi.

His tweets caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda leading to top government officials holding a series of meetings in regard.

Though President Museveni apologized on his son’s behalf, he first promoted him to the rank of a military general, a move that an uproar.

