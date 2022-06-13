Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Museveni’s son: I’m on top of Jesus Christ

By Freya Wanjiku June 13th, 2022 1 min read

President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has sensationally suggested he’s on top of Jesus Christ.

Although he didn’t suggest what he meant by that, Muhoozi also bragged to his fans on Twitter that people actually knew where he was born.

Related Stories

 

 

Jesus Christ is believed by Christians to be the son of God who not only performed miracles on earth during his time, died and resurrected after three days.

Muhoozi has also recently described himself as one of the most handsome people on earth.

The only son to Uganda’s President, Muhoozi made these claims made a week after visiting President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi to discuss among other things bilateral relations and the war in DR Congo.

A senior official in the Ugandan army, a statement from State House Nairobi indicated he made the visit in his capacity as an Ugandan envoy.

Muhoozi is reported to be among the front runners to succeed his father as Uganda president ahead of the August 2022 polls.

He threw his hat in the ring during his 48th birthday celebrations.

“When Team MK wins power in this country, which we will, our first action will be to increase the sports budget,” he said in another tweet.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Civil society increase pressure on IEBC ahead of August...