Museveni’s son: I’m on top of Jesus Christ

Muhoozi Kainerugaba arrives at Jinga to officiate the open the Cecafa Women Games in Jinja. PHOTO: NTV Uganda

President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has sensationally suggested he’s on top of Jesus Christ.

Although he didn’t suggest what he meant by that, Muhoozi also bragged to his fans on Twitter that people actually knew where he was born.

On top of that Jesus Christ is the Commander-in-Chief and God of the Bachwezi. We know exactly where He was born! It is somewhere in Kiruhura! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 11, 2022

Jesus Christ is believed by Christians to be the son of God who not only performed miracles on earth during his time, died and resurrected after three days.

Muhoozi has also recently described himself as one of the most handsome people on earth.

The two most handsome men that Almighty God ever created! But I still beat Fidel Castro by about 2%. 😊 pic.twitter.com/KbVTOeYBPf — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 11, 2022

The only son to Uganda’s President, Muhoozi made these claims made a week after visiting President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi to discuss among other things bilateral relations and the war in DR Congo.

A senior official in the Ugandan army, a statement from State House Nairobi indicated he made the visit in his capacity as an Ugandan envoy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today held talks with Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/4Dp3uIwY4G — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 8, 2022

After meeting my big brother in Nairobi, H.E. Uhuru, our Chairman of the EAC, I believe we have a path to peace in Eastern DRC. The greatest warriors are those who seek peace over war! pic.twitter.com/XiwAxwvu2b — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 10, 2022

Muhoozi is reported to be among the front runners to succeed his father as Uganda president ahead of the August 2022 polls.

He threw his hat in the ring during his 48th birthday celebrations.

“When Team MK wins power in this country, which we will, our first action will be to increase the sports budget,” he said in another tweet.