Museveni’s son ponders joining TikTok





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has requested his Twitter fans to sign him up on TikTok.

Muhoozi who was amazed by a video of lip synching in Luganda posted by a fan said, “Eh? This is the criminal called Tik Tok we have been looking for in Luzira?? Sign me up guys!”

Eh? This is the criminal called Tik Tok we have been looking for in Luzira?? Sign me up guys! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 1, 2022

Appearing keen to understand the social media platform, he added: “Guys, you have laughed at me enough! What the hell is TikTok? Is it a ploy to place soldiers in charge of affairs?”

Guys, you have laughed at me enough! What the hell is Tiktok? Is it a ploy to place soldiers in charge of affairs? — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 1, 2022

After gathering knowledge of how the platform operates, he further asked his fans if he should join it.

“TikTok? Isn’t that for dancers? Some of us can’t dance!”

Tiktok? Isn't that for dancers? Some of us can't dance! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 1, 2022

Muhoozi who doubles up as the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Commander of Land Forces is known for his controversial Twitter posts that have an element of vulgarism.

In the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, Muhoozi has in the past suggested Africans should be willing to help Russia out.

“Russia supported us Africans when we were oppressed and enslaved by people who were calling themselves Christians in Western Europe! They helped us liberate ourselves from colonialism!”

(b) Russia supported us Africans when we were oppressed and enslaved by people who were calling themselves Christians in Western Europe! They helped us liberate ourselves from colonialism!! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) September 30, 2022

He has also appeared to suggest he is willing to succeed his father who has ruled Uganda for close to four decades.

Also read: Meru governor slams critics who questioned her for appointing hubby

Stop depending on ‘wababa’, Bonfire Adventures boss lady tells single ladies