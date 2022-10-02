Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Chillax

Museveni’s son ponders joining TikTok

By Wangu Kanuri October 2nd, 2022 1 min read

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has requested his Twitter fans to sign him up on TikTok.

Muhoozi who was amazed by a video of lip synching in Luganda posted by a fan said, “Eh? This is the criminal called Tik Tok we have been looking for in Luzira?? Sign me up guys!”

 

Appearing keen to understand the social media platform, he added: “Guys, you have laughed at me enough! What the hell is TikTok? Is it a ploy to place soldiers in charge of affairs?”

 

After gathering knowledge of how the platform operates, he further asked his fans if he should join it.

“TikTok? Isn’t that for dancers? Some of us can’t dance!”

 

Muhoozi who doubles up as the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Commander of Land Forces is known for his controversial Twitter posts that have an element of vulgarism.

In the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, Muhoozi has in the past suggested Africans should be willing to help Russia out.

“Russia supported us Africans when we were oppressed and enslaved by people who were calling themselves Christians in Western Europe! They helped us liberate ourselves from colonialism!”

 

He has also appeared to suggest he is willing to succeed his father who has ruled Uganda for close to four decades.

Also read: Meru governor slams critics who questioned her for appointing hubby

Stop depending on ‘wababa’, Bonfire Adventures boss lady tells single ladies

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Meru governor slams critics who questioned her for...