Museveni’s son salivates over a woman of Somali origin

President Yoweri Museveni (right) of Uganda and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. FILE PHOTOS | NATION

President Yoweri Museveni (right) of Uganda and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. FILE PHOTOS | NATION





Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has suggested he is the most handsome man in East Africa as he salivated over a woman of Somali origin.

Claiming that the woman is ‘confusing the general’ Muhoozi tweeted, “My Somali sisters gave me this cup a long time ago.

I’m the most handsome man in East Africa! Al Shabaab can go drown in the Indian Ocean. Happy Flag day my beautiful people in Somalia. We love you!”

Also read: From the pits to the palace: The rise of Linet Chepkorir ‘Toto’

My Somali sisters gave me this cup a long time ago. I'm the most handsome man in East Africa! Al Shabaab can go drown in the Indian Ocean. Happy Flag day my beautiful people in Somalia. We love you! pic.twitter.com/8EK7w6u0Jk — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 14, 2022

As the post gathered traction and elicited mixed reactions Muhoozi added, “Ah, gentlemen. Please swallow that pill. Ninye! It is I…the most handsome man in East Africa! Whatever you do. Facts are facts!”

Also read: New Sherrif in town! Who is Amin Ibrahim Mohamed, the DCI boss

Ah, gentlemen. Please swallow that pill. Ninye! It is I…the most handsome man in East Africa! Whatever you do. Facts are facts! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 14, 2022

He would then show that he is a married man and that his fans should stop reading too much from his posts by sharing a photo of his wife with the caption, “Ladies please calm yourselves! I was captured 23 years ago by a goddess called Charlotte. Murare gye!”

Ladies please calm yourselves! I was captured 23 years ago by a goddess called Charlotte. Murare gye! pic.twitter.com/6fSrhheIyz — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 14, 2022

Also read: NTV Editor Sheila Sendeyo call it quits after 11 years

Not done courting controversy, Muhoozi would then share his reward for the commander who would bring him the woman saying, “20 cows on the spot for the Commander who brings this one to me.”

20 cows on the spot for the Commander who brings this one to me. 😊 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 14, 2022

Last week, during Uganda’s 60th independence celebrations, Muhoozi heaped praises over his wife saying that behind closed doors she is the five-star general.

Also read: Muhoozi heaps praise on ‘mtukufu’ Samia Suluhu

Having tied the knot in 1999, Muhoozi went down memory lane saying, “I thank her first of all for our journey together which started 23 years ago.

I formerly joined August 14, 1999, we had been married for three weeks and within two days I was in an aircraft to Sandhurst.”

Adding that they never had a chance to go for their honeymoon, Muhoozi continued to acknowledge his wife saying, “She has been with me, a very strong supporter. You see she is a very quiet lady but I can assure you when we get home and the door closes then she becomes a five-star general and I have to be very respectful.”

Also read our top stories today:

Nairobbery: City man narrates how 30 men were stripped, robbed in Westlands job scam

Scene of crime! Where Ida odinga’s body guard was shot – Photos

Flashback Friday! When Mama Ida’s slain bodyguard fiercely defended Raila

List: 6 Unbelievable things said and done by billionaire rapper Kanye West