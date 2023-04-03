Museveni’s son slammed for body shaming Ugandan journalist





A war of words on Twitter between General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and journalist Remmy Bahati has gained attention online.

General Muhoozi targeted Bahati over her physical appearance after she tweeted her reservation about his potential to succeed his father in the upcoming elections.

“Despite several attempts from his father and his father’s handlers to rein him in, he continues to disregard all advice on proper social skills. It’s safe to say that his Twitter has become a source of amusement and concern for the public, not to mention a reminder that titles and lineage do not always equate to intelligence,” Ms Remmy penned down.

The journalist responded with a message of empowerment to women, encouraging them not to let narrow and shallow perceptions of others diminish their self-worth.

“Real beauty is not just skin deep nor confined to conventional standards of physical appearance. True beauty radiates from within, it’s your intelligence, your kindness, your strength, your resilience, your creativity, your uniqueness, and your many other qualities that make you beautifully and wonderfully made.”

Despite General Muhoozi’s attempts to belittle her, Bahati refused to let his comments silence her or make her feel any less worthy of love and respect.

She encouraged women to seek validation from within themselves and not let the opinions of others have power over their self-worth.

This exchange highlights the issue of cyberbullying, particularly towards women in the public eye. It also emphasizes the importance of standing up to such behavior and empowering others to do the same.

In a another tweet, Bahati posted a message of self-love and self-acceptance

“Do not seek validation from anyone who diminishes or criticizes your beauty, nor let their opinions of you have any power over your own self-worth. You are deserving of love and acceptance just the way you are, and anyone who fails to see that is not worth your time or energy.”

The incident also raises concerns about the potential misuse of social media by those in positions of power.

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧,

I am writing this to remind you of your true worth and to empower you to rise above the hurtful words that have been thrown your way or will be thrown your way. I know that at some point in your life, you have been… https://t.co/Kszv2MdbH8 pic.twitter.com/JDGdaeiKHd — Remmy Bahati (@BahatiRemmy) April 3, 2023

Furthermore, the recent allegation by General Muhoozi that he would invade Nairobi and Kisumu counties with the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) is a cause for concern.

This kind of statement from a high-ranking military official can be seen as a threat and can escalate tensions between neighboring countries.

