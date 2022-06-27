Museveni’s son threatens ‘traitors’ on Twitter





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has, in a series of tweets, warned people he says are attempting to come between him and his father.

Known to occasionally spew controversial messages laced with threats on social media, Kainerugaba, 48, and a senior official in the Ugandan army equally warned he was ready to teach the said people, whom he did not name, some lessons.

Adding: “We will see whom God loves.”

Those who try to come between my father and me will learn a very bitter lesson. Where were they when we were refugees? Tutawona wale Mungu anapenda! pic.twitter.com/CrQnQAqVE0 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 24, 2022

And for good measure, Kainerugaba who recently shared his ambition to succeed his father as the country’s President, attempted to show his worth by sharing photos taken during his time at Sandhurst military college in the United Kingdom while describing himself as a great soldier.

The military school is considered among the best in the world.

Only great soldiers who went through the greatest military academy on earth, Sandhurst, can understand the words 'In the bleak midwinter'. pic.twitter.com/LfdH407WN9 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 25, 2022

The combative Kainerugaba, who recently visited President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, also suggested he had traitors to deal with amid media reports of some grumbling in the military.