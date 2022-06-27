Join our Telegram Channel
Museveni’s son threatens ‘traitors’ on Twitter

By Freya Wanjiku June 27th, 2022 1 min read

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has, in a series of tweets, warned people he says are attempting to come between him and his father.

Known to occasionally spew controversial messages laced with threats on social media, Kainerugaba, 48, and a senior official in the Ugandan army equally warned he was ready to teach the said people, whom he did not name, some lessons.

Adding: “We will see whom God loves.”

And for good measure, Kainerugaba who recently shared his ambition to succeed his father as the country’s President, attempted to show his worth by sharing photos taken during his time at Sandhurst military college in the United Kingdom while describing himself as a great soldier.

The military school is considered among the best in the world.

 

The combative Kainerugaba, who recently visited President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, also suggested he had traitors to deal with amid media reports of some grumbling in the military.

 

 

