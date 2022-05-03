Museveni’s son trains his guns on presidency





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has given the clearest hint that he is in the race to succeed his father.

In a Tweet on Monday, Muhoozi, who holds a senior position in the Ugandan army explained he is confident ‘of the MK winning power.’

He further suggested that his first responsibility as President would be to increase the budget for sports.

I consider President @KagutaMuseveni ,and President @PaulKagame the best strategists that ever lived! When Team MK wins power in this country, which we will! Our first act will be to increase the Sports budget! pic.twitter.com/DvERkh5dOz — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 1, 2022

Muhoozi, Museveni’s only son, has been rumored to be interested in the presidency for some time with his dad showing signs of slowing down ever since he shot his way into State House three and a half decades ago.

Muhoozi has in recent times been spotted hanging out with Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame, a move political analysts believe is a way of positioning himself for the presidency.

Muhoozi recently celebrated his 48th birthday in style, complete with staging a marathon in Kampala, and a bash at State House attended by Museveni, first lady Janet (his mother) and Kagame.

Museveni who is 78 years, is remembered for altering the Ugandan constitution on two separate occasions, in a bid to change the presidential term and age limits respectively, so as to allow him remain in power.

If Muhoozi runs for presidency, he will likely face off with pop star singer and politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who finished second to Museveni in the highly contested 2021 polls.

Uganda will next go to the polls in 2026. Should Muhoozi succeed, he will join Gabon’s Ali Bongo as an African President who inherited the seat from his dad the late Ali Bongo.