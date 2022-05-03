Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Museveni’s son trains his guns on presidency

By Freya Wanjiku May 3rd, 2022 1 min read

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has given the clearest hint that he is in the race to succeed his father.

In a Tweet on Monday, Muhoozi, who holds a senior position in the Ugandan army explained he is confident ‘of the MK winning power.’

Related Stories

He further suggested that his first responsibility as President would be to increase the budget for sports.

Muhoozi, Museveni’s only son, has been rumored to be interested in the presidency for some time with his dad showing signs of slowing down ever since he shot his way into State House three and a half decades ago.

Muhoozi has in recent times been spotted hanging out with Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame, a move political analysts believe is a way of positioning himself for the presidency.

Muhoozi recently celebrated his 48th birthday in style, complete with staging a marathon in Kampala, and a bash at State House attended by Museveni, first lady Janet (his mother) and Kagame.

Museveni who is 78 years, is remembered for altering the Ugandan constitution on two separate occasions, in a bid to change the presidential term and age limits respectively, so as to allow him remain in power.

If Muhoozi runs for presidency, he will likely face off with pop star singer and politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who finished second to Museveni in the highly contested 2021 polls.

Uganda will next go to the polls in 2026. Should Muhoozi succeed, he will join Gabon’s Ali Bongo as an African President who inherited the seat from his dad the late Ali Bongo.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kenyans laud Museveni advice on eating Cassava instead of...