Museveni’s son visits Uhuru in Nairobi





President Uhuru Kenyatta has hosted President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba at State House, Nairobi.

Muhoozi serves as the Commander of the Land forces in the Ugandan army but made the visit in his capacity as a special Ugandan envoy.

State House said in a statement the two discussed several bilateral and multilateral issues of interest to Kenya and Uganda.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today held talks with Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/4Dp3uIwY4G — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 8, 2022

“Among the issues discussed included the restoration of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” State House said in a brief statement.

Muhoozi is not only considered one of the most powerful people in the country, but has increasingly been mentioned as a possible heir to his father who’s ruled the land-locked country for three and a half decades.

It was an honour and pleasure to meet my big brother and friend President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi recently. I also delivered to him a special message from H.E. @KagutaMuseveni. pic.twitter.com/j4hCSj7BRF — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 8, 2022

In January, Muhoozi described President Kenyatta as one of the greatest presidents Africa has ever had, saying he is “intelligent, humble, and extremely charming.”

And in September 2021, he shared a photo of himself hanging out with President Kenyatta at an undisclosed location believed to be in Nairobi.

He also posted another message on the same platform last week in which he thanked the Kenyan Head of State for inviting him to Naivasha last week for an official function.

A soldier since late 1990s, Muhoozi has often stayed off media or social media limelight.

Of late though, he has been an active newsmaker and political analysts in Kampala have not shied away from indicating his drive to earn prominence in the society, and perhaps sustain his political ambition.

His messages towards the Kenyan President come at a time the relationship between Kenya and Uganda appears to have suffered a little bit.

This is after Uganda elected to transport millions of its crude oil to the sea for export via Tanzania at the expense of Kenya.

Kenya has also placed soft bans on Ugandan milk, sugar and poultry products from entering its market a decision Uganda has warned it will retaliate.

And in 2021, Kenya barred Deputy President William Ruto from visiting Uganda on the premise that he had not been ‘cleared’ by the office of the President for the trip.

In April, Muhoozi organized a lavish birthday party that was attended by his father and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. The 48-year-old later hinted that he will run for the presidency through a post on his Twitter handle.

“When Team MK (Muhoozi Kainerugaba) wins power in this country, which we will, our first action will be to increase the sports budget. Team MK will announce our political programme soon,” he wrote.