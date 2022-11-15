Music Copyright Society of Kenya pays tribute to 31 fallen artistes

A photo of the late gospel artiste Anthony Nganga aka Ngashville during his memorial service at Nairobi Chapel on August 26, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenyan musicians who died between July and November have been remembered by the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

During the society’s 31st Annual General Meeting Lazarus Muoki Muli, Chairman of MCSK Governing Council called for a moment of silence in honour of the fallen artistes.

“I humbly request all of us to observe a minute of silence in remembrance of the following members of MCSK and comrades in the music industry who took their final bow from the creative scene. They shall be dearly missed an may God rest their souls in eternal peace,” Muli said.

The departed artistes include gospel singer Ngashville, born Anthony Nganga, died on August 21, 2022 after complaining of a stomach ache.

According to fellow gospel singer Daddy Owen, Ngashville had been feeling unwell for about three days before he was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He left behind a wife and three daughters.

Other artistes who have been remembered by MCSK are Loise Njenga, Bin Kalama, Wagcathe, Makasi, Amos, Pst Philis, Alice Wambui, Kendy, Egesibi Kia Gusii, Murefu, Pst Joseph Kiogi, Ngashville, Odish Kodesh/Opiyo Bilongo, Zadock Nyachiro, Janet Mateba, Jatemi, Pst Isaack K. Junior, Lucy Ngugi, Wanyonyi Wa Khatundi and Terry.

Others include Shadrack Masai Kiua, James Maina Kiama, Kamau Giciatha, Regina Wanjiku Kamau, John Muniko Karanja, Dickson Ngonde Otula, Paul Obunga Oulo, Virginia Wanjiku Nganga, Jomo Masaba Mulosia, Musa Ambani Lihanda and Anthony Andenyi Susu.

