Musician Stevo Simple Boy announces he’s taken

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY





Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy is reportedly taken.

While inviting his fans to the engagement shoot party which reportedly happened at the weekend, the Freshi Barida crooner explained it was a moment he’s been waiting for.

“Wapenzi Karibuni leo,” he captioned the invitation post for the fete.

The singer also took a dig at people he says had earlier rejected him, claiming they will be ‘overwhelmed’ by the stress, in what many believe is a message aimed at his ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy.

Stivo and Pritty Vishy parted ways in controversial fashion a few months back, a move that led to a public war of words between the ex-lovers.

Both have since moved on.

“Finally today is a good day and we are closing our festival. Those who rejected you will be stressed especially the exes,” he wrote.

Interestingly, the singer is yet to disclose the identity of his bride-to-be, but that has not stopped fans from flooding his inbox with congratulatory messages.

Just recently, Stevo disclosed how he used the proceeds he received from an endorsement deal with betting firm Odibets.

The singer, in an interview, announced he was paid Sh500,000 and used the cash to build a house for his parents.

Odibets featured the Mihadarati singer in their advert as they popularized their Cash out feature.

The advert sent social media into a frenzy with netizens praising Stivo Simple Boy for bouncing back despite the trolls he received when he joined the entertainment industry.

The video starts with the musician inside a public service vehicle with the conductor collecting fares from other passengers.

While the conductor is engaged in a conversation with other passengers, Stevo simple boy is seen gazing at his phone as he follows a football match with the ‘cash out’ feature displayed.

He suddenly says, ‘kateam kanamalizwa, shukisha before he alights from the matatu.’