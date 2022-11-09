Muslim Community stops vetting of Sakaja’s CECs

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja after he was sworn-in on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Nairobi County Assembly Committee on appointment has been stopped from vetting Governor Johnson Sakaja’s County Executive Committees (CECs).

This after the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi issued a conservatory order, setting aside vetting and approval of CECs nominees and nominees to the positions of County Secretary and senior advisors of the governor.

The Muslim Community had moved to the court, rejecting Governor Sakaja’s nominees for failing to ensure that his nominees reflect the ethnic and religious diversity of Nairobi County.

“The Conservatory Order is hereby issued, staying, setting aside vetting, and approval of the announced County Executive Committee Member nominees and nominees to the positions of County Secretary and senior advisors of the County governor,” the court order issued by Lady Justice Ann Mwaure reads.

The case will be mentioned on November 21, and the parties have been asked to serve the respondent with the order within two days.

During the press address at the Jamia Mosque on Wednesday, Mohamed Dayib, the secretary general of the mosque, said that the governor has now been given a chance to form an inclusive team.

Mr. Dayib said that the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi and the Governor are alive to the court orders through their counsels and expect them to comply with them.

They insisted that the move was not political and that they only wanted to be recognized among the Nairobi communities.

The vetting of CECs had been gazette to start from Monday, November 14, to November 16.

Earlier, the Muslim Community protested the move by the governor to sideline them in his appointment, yet they are among the people generating income for the county.

A section of Nairobi Members of County Assembly representatives (MCAs) who are in solidarity with the Muslim Community had threatened to shoot down the list of the nominees.

California MCA Hashim Kamau had said that Sakaja’s team of CECs does not reflect gender balance and that diversity was not considered, as well as the majority of the Muslim Community.

“I urge the assembly not to approve the names of the nominees. I will seek the support of the MCAs not to approve Sakaja’s CECs because the committee do not have gender balance and the county cultural diversity,” Hashima said.

