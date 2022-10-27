Muslim MCAs rejects Governor Sakaja’s nominees

Hussein Abdinassir of Jamia Mosque Committee during the press address on Thursday. PHOTO|KEVIN CHERUIYOT

A section of Nairobi County Assembly MCAs has faulted Governor Johnson Sakaja’s CEC nominees, saying that the names did not reflect the county’s image.

In a joint press address with the Muslim Community in Nairobi on Thursday, California MCA Hashim Kamau, Eastleigh North MCA Dabar Ahmed, and Eastleigh Airbase MCA Fuad have now resolved to shoot down the names of the nominees ahead of their vetting.

MCA Hashima said that Sakaja’s team of CECs does not reflect gender balance and that diversity was not considered, as well as the majority of the Muslim Community.

“I urge the assembly not to approve the names of the nominees. I will seek the support of the MCAs not to approve Sakaja’s CECs because the committee do not have gender balance and the county cultural diversity,” Hashima said.

They also alleged the governor’s appointment was skewed towards the majority side, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Jamia Mosque Committee Hussein Abdinassir said that the Muslim Community would be moving to court if the governor will not revert the names forwarded to the county assembly until their issues are addressed.

“We urge MCAs in Nairobi County to unanimously reject the list of the nominees until it reflects the full face of Kenya. We will go to court to seek legal address through our lawyers,” Mr. Abdinassir said.

He added that the Muslim Community contributes immensely to the county’s economic growth and should have at least been appointed to the Executive by the governor.

“The Muslim Community contributes more than 50 percent of the County revenue pool through payment of annual land rates in Muslim dominated areas in Nairobi such as South C, South B, Langata, Eastleigh, Parklands, Kariobangi among others.”

While naming his CECs on Wednesday, the governor said that he held wide consultation with the leadership of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and other communities to ensure that they are well represented and that those appointed are competent.

“We promised to deliver a city of order and that entails having a good team that is competent and compassionate. I shall forward the names to the Nairobi County Assembly this afternoon for approval.”

The 10 CECs nominated by Sakaja are:

Finance and Economic Affairs – Mr Charles Kerich

Innovation and Digital Economy – Mr Michael Gumo

Talent, Skills Development and Care – Mr Brian Mulama

Mobility and Works – Mr Patrick Mbogo

Built Environment and Urban Planning – Mr Stephen Gathuita Mwangi

Boroughs Administration and Personnel – Mr Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya

Business and Hustler Opportunities – Ms Rosemary Kariuki

Boroughs Administration and Personnel and Business and Hustler Opportunities will directly report to Deputy Governor Muchiri.

Green Nairobi (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture) – Ms Maureen Njeri

Health, Wellness and Nutrition- Dr Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita

Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service- Ms Suzanne Silantoi

