Mutahi Kahiga responds to TikToker who demanded for KFC, Java and Chicken Inn





Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga has responded to a TikToker who asked him to ensure the county has two fast food joints and a coffee shop before his tenure elapses.

The second-term governor in a TikTok video said that he heard the pleas of , Mbote Njogu and purposes to have the joints setting up shop in the county.

“We listened and heard your concerns and I reached out to KFC and we shall continue talking,” the governor said.

Governor Kahiga also said Nyeri residents will not have take their loved ones to butchery joints on Valentine’s Day.

Also read: TikToker to Mutahi Kahiga: Bring KFC, Java and Chicken Inn to Nyeri

“We have hotels to take them, we have flowers to give them among other entertainment joints. If there will be any resident who takes his date to a butchery joint then I will be liable,” he said.

On the other hand, Governor Kahiga further said chips from KFC and Chicken Inn comes nowhere close to those from Nyeri, explaining that the county is known for growing potatoes.

“You are forgetting that we are the producers of potatoes in Endarasha, Kabaru so KFC chips and ours cannot be the same,” he said.

Also read: Anerlisa Muigai – I dump men with bad kitchen manners

Governor Kahiga said his administration will reach out to Java but added that Othaya, Tetu, Mathira, Mukurweini, Kieni in Nyeri country are all known for growing coffee.

Nonetheless, the governor clarified that it was not the work of the government to build malls but create a favourable business environment where the businesses thrive.

“We ensure the roads are good, there is electricity and water. We also ensure that licences are fair to business owners. We are planning to digitize the process in a bid to end corruption,” he explained as he wished the TikToker a splendid Valentine’s Day but urged him not to take his date to a butchery joint.

Also read: Stephen Letoo – Easy ladies, Men’s Conference won’t ruin your Valentines plans