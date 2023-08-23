Mutahi Ngunyi backs Azziad Nassenya amid social media storm





Mutahi Ngunyi has publicly defended Azziad Nassenya amid a social media storm surrounding the content creator.

Ngunyi, a political strategist with immense following on social media, suggested on Twitter that Kenyans had unfairly judged the budding media personality.

A former advisor of among others former president Uhuru Kenyatta, the controversial Ngunyi further suggested that their could be a clique of people out to ‘destroy’ the 21-year old.

He said: “Give this Azziad kid a break. We cannot be a nation that destroys our best because we do not measure up. And she has no obligation to validate her reality to anyone. What’s wrong with you people?”

Considered one of the most popular content creators in Kenya Azziad found fame and a fan base following her dancing moves on TikTok during the Covid-19 era.

She later landed a number of endorsement and partnerships, as well as a gig as radio presenter.

The most recent of the controversies surrounding the content creator was when she was among senior personalities appointed to the Talenta Hela Council by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

Also appointed were renowned media personalities Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, Carol Radull, Jimmy Gathu and musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee.

The committee was later revoked after the appointments were challenged in court.

And most recently, Azziad dragged fellow content creator Brian Chira to court after he reportedly defamed him on TikTok.

Azziad claimed she was forced to pursue the legal route in search of justice so as to protect the brand she had worked hard to build.

Ngunyi has meanwhile courted controversy in recent times following his move to dump his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta and warm up to President William Ruto.

