Mutahi Ngunyi: How Wajackoyah ‘made’ Raila lose the presidency





Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has ignited a new debate in political circles by suggesting the outcome of the 2022 presidential elections might have been different if George Wajackoyah, the leader of the Roots Party, had not contested.

To be specific, Ngunyi says Wajackoyah benefited by garnering votes that would have otherwise gone to Raila Odinga, who contested for the presidency on the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya coalition.

“If I was allowed to use you, a run-off was inevitable. And Babaman (read Raila) would be President today,” said Ngunyi via a tweet on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Dear Wajacoyah. At the CORE, you are what Political Scientists call a Useful IDIOT. Clever, BUT Stupid. That is WHY we FUNDED your Manifesto LAUNCH to irritate Ruto. If I was ALLOWED to use you, a RUN-OFF was Inevitable. And Babaman would be PRESIDENT today. — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) August 12, 2023

The political commentator, via a tweet, had earlier also suggested Wajackoyah’s presidential campaign benefitted from State funding.

Ngunyi claimed the State funded Wajackoyah’s manifesto launch in Nairobi and ensured it coincided with the exact date and time then Deputy President William Ruto was launching his manifesto.

Mr Ngunyi’s claims appear to have been confirmed by Justina Wamae, Wajackoyah’s running mate in the 2022 presidential elections. Ms Wamae also suggested but without providing proof, that his presidential candidate was facilitated to ’cause drama’ during the presidential debate.

Incidentally, Wajackoyah snubbed the debate, claiming the organizers were unfair to only pair him with Wahiga Mwaure, another candidate, and not William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Roots party, which Wajackoyah used to contest for the presidency, has distanced itself from Mr Ngunyi’s claims.

“These remarks are baseless, unfounded, and an insult to our party. Roots party is a National party and does not subscribe to tokenism,” the statement reads.,” the statement read.

Wajackoyah finished third in the presidential race, behind the eventual winner William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

He has since teamed up with Mr Odinga and has been among the politicians putting pressure on the government to audit the electoral results and address the high cost of living.

