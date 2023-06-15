Mutahi Ngunyi to Raila: Defeat of Azimio in Finance Bill vote is a big shame





Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has chided Opposition leader Raila Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition over the spectacular failure to shoot down the Finance Bill 2023 in Parliament.

In a tweet, Ngunyi termed the passage of the Bill to third reading as a big shame for Mr Odinga and his coalition.

“They could not even raise a bi-partisan consensus of 100 MPs. Ruto had twice the number of MPs at 176/81. What a shame! And what is the point of being on the wrong side of history? It is over,” Ngunyi tweeted.

His remarks came hours after the Finance Bill 2023 sailing through the second reading in Parliament on Wednesday evening, with 176 legislators voting in its favour. Only 81 MPs – a majority from Mr Odinga’s camp – voted against the Bill.

The political analyst also reflected on how Azimio lost the Supreme Court battle when they challenged the outcome of last year’s presidential election.

“Azimio is full of Razzmatazz and Walhalla…Too much fury, signifying nothing.. How they lost the war on #FinanceBill2023 is how they lost the Supreme Court battle. Too much drama and no substance,” he said.

Since the beginning of the year, Mr Odinga and his allies have been piling pressure on President Ruto and his administration over a number of issues, including the outcome of last year’s polls, the hiring process of IEBC commissioners, the rising cost of living, among other supposedly ‘ills’ of the government.

At the height of streets protests Azimio leaders and their supporters, President Ruto called for bipartisan talks between his government and members of Opposition. However, the talks have since collapsed, leading to the present political standoff.

