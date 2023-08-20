Muthama dismisses bipartisan talks, urges Raila to quit from politics

Johnson Muthama during interview at his office in Gigiri, Nairobi March 24, 2022. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Johnson Muthama has dismissed the ongoing talks between the government and opposition and asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to instead retire from active politics.

A close ally of President William Ruto, Muthama while appreciating Mr Odinga has been a force in Kenyan politics, suggested it was time for the 78-year old to take a bow.

“Raila should step back from politics and return home. The presidency of Kenya will remain elusive for Raila. If justice were to be applied consistently, Raila’s situation would mirror that of Donald Trump. When Trump attempted to challenge the electoral outcome in the United States, legal proceedings were initiated against him,” stated Muthama.

“If justice was to be used properly, Raila is supposed to be treated like Donald Trump. When he (Trump) tried to overturn the will of the people in the United States, he was taken to court,” Muthama pointed out, suggesting that similar legal action should be pursued in the case of political disputes.

Muthama, a former chairman of the United Democratic Alliance and who unsuccessfully contested for the Machakos gubernatorial seat in the 2022 polls, boldly advocated for President William Ruto to abandon the National Dialogue between the government and opposition.

The talks, led by former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, were called after Mr Odinga led anti-government protests that led 22 people dead and property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

“If it were up to me, I would advise the President to abandon the talks,” Muthama asserted.

He continued, “I would like to tell the President to take responsibility and stop being intimidated.”

Muthama’s remarks comes days after the Raila fired back at Ambassador Meg Whitman, urging her to refrain from interfering in Kenyan affairs.

He emphasized that Kenya is not subservient to any foreign power and should be allowed to manage its own internal matters.

