Muthee Kiengei sends strong message to Ruto on Kenyans’ economic struggles





Popular Pastor Ben, also known as Muthee Kiengei has sent a strong message to President William Ruto concerning the dire economic situation faced by Kenyans.

The comedian-turned pastor in a bold and impassioned speech delivered at a Thanksgiving event in Ruiru Stadium, urged those close to the president not to sugarcoat the reality and instead convey the truth that Kenyans are currently enduring significant financial hardships.

During his address, Pastor Ben said many Kenyans are struggling to meet their basic needs, including putting food on the table.

He implored President Ruto to find concrete solutions to these issues rather than shifting blame to his political rivals.

“Can we find a solution to this challenging situation? I urge President Ruto to refrain from blaming Raila and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. If they have done wrong, let the law take its course. What Kenyans need right now is a practical plan to ensure everyone has access to food,” he said.

To Ruto’s allies at the event, Kiengei asked them to stop misleading the President by portraying a false sense of happiness among the people.

“These are tough times, and it’s important to address the truth. Ruto’s government has four years ahead, and we will be watching closely,” Pastor Ben passionately stated.

The pastor’s call for economic change comes amidst a clash that marred the event organized by Kikuyu gospel musician Sammy K.

The incident unfolded when popular gospel singer Ngaruiya Junior unexpectedly arrived at the gathering and tried to outshine his colleagues MC Jimmie Kajim and Kihenjo who were the official MC at the event.

MC Kajim and Kihenjo, both serving as the Masters of Ceremony for the event, had initially performed their roles commendably.

Tension rose when Ngaruiya Junior intervened, causing a disruption and insisting on the alteration of the program’s sequence.

The clash between the two personalities escalated rapidly, overshadowing the success of the event until that point.

Those in attendance and online users expressed disappointment over the incident, saying there is need for unity within the gospel fraternity.

