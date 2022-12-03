Muthoni Drummer Queen: I have never been gay





When bubbly rapper Muthoni Ndonga alias Muthoni The Drummer Queen revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in January 2022, she quickly stole the headlines.

While others sent congratulatory messages others were left surprised and amused.

This is because, for the longest time, Muthoni The Drummer Queen or simply MDQ had her sexuality questioned.

Also read: Veiled shade? Edday Nderitu shades Samidoh’s parenting style

There was a misconception about her sexuality with a click of social media concluding that she belonged to the queer community. Her weirdo sense of fashion was always a point of reference.

When Nairobi News recently caught up with MDQ in Nairobi and brought up the subject, she let out a hearty laughter before setting the record straight.

“I honestly didn’t know that until today. Ooh! Really? (laughs again). This is hilarious and interesting. Unfortunately, I am not cool enough to be in the queer community.” MDQ beamed.

Also read: WATCH: Inside Babu Owino’s secret to a happy marriage

She went on to note that she has so many friends who are queer and probably it’s because of that, that many had the misconception.

“I have so many friends that I love in the queer community but unfortunately I am quite heterosexual.” She added.

Also read: Akothee briefly admitted to the hospital

The first-time mother now nursing a 10-month-old baby went on to reveal that she has been in a longtime relationship with the father of her son Musa Omusi who is rarely in the limelight.

“I have been very purposeful to separate my public persona and my personal life. I mean me and my partner are turning nine years together this year.”

On motherhood, Muthoni described her journey as ‘beautiful’.

“Motherhood can be beautiful if it comes at the right time with the right person. I know not many have had this experience because I feel very fortunate. I was mentally prepared and so was my partner.”

Check her out in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

Also, read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look

Long distance matatus moved to Green Park Terminus

5 Popular Kenyan Trap musicians