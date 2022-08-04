Muturi blasts Uhuru for snubbing Mount Kenya





The fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has appeared to escalate after the latter accused the Head of State of cherry-picking the regions to visit in his final hours at State House.

Specifically, Muturi, known until recently to be a bosom friend of the retiring President, expressed disappointment the Head of State had elected to visit Kisumu, a stronghold of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, while ‘snubbing’ voters from Central Kenya who helped him ascend to the presidency.

He spoke at a campaign rally in Kirinyaga.

It's impudent for the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta to forget the people of Mt Kenya who came out in large numbers to vote for him. Uhuru should have visited the region to bid goodbye to the people of the mountain, but instead, he decided to camp in Kisumu. pic.twitter.com/a3vMrSiIfB — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) August 3, 2022

Either way, Muturi suggested the Central Kenya people did not need his goodbyes.

President Kenyatta’s term in office expires on August 9, 2022, but he will remain in office until a new Head of State is elected and sworn in.

President Kenyatta and Muturi are known to have been close friends for the better part of the last two and a half decades.

In fact, it is believed the President influenced Muturi’s election as National Assembly Speaker in 2013 and 2017.

The two however dramatically fell out after Muturi elected to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid as the President publicly backed Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta has, in the past few days toured Kisumu, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kisii, Nakuru, and Nairobi to launch various development projects whilst vouching for Odinga to succeed him.