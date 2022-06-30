Mutyambai cancels leave for police officers until after election





Police officers will not be allowed to proceed to their annual leave starting tomorrow to allow for adequate deployment as the country inches closer to the 2022 General Election.

In a memo to all regional and formation commanders, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr Edward Mbugua has directed all officers on leave to return to work by July 4 next week.

“Due to the forthcoming general elections, no officer should be granted leave with effect from July 1, 2022, unless on medical grounds and with doctors’ recommendation. All those officers on leave to be recalled and to be on duty by July 4, 2022,” the memo states.

Training to ensure effective handling of security challenges arising in this year’s elections was conducted last month to ensure that no lives are lost as police engage civilians during this year’s polls.

Additionally, a manual outlining guidelines for police commanders during the upcoming polls was launched in February of this year.

The manual prescribes the principles of impartiality, equal treatment, accountability and rule of law by security agents and provides procedures for maintenance of public order during the election process as well as channels for use in lodging complaints against election security personnel.

The manual further details the avenues for reporting election offences and is aimed at complementing the work of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in ensuring free and fair polls.

“We do not conduct elections. Elections are conducted by the IEBC. We only support the commission to conduct elections. When the chairman of the IEBC tells us how many officers are needed to support his process of conducting the elections, we will be ready and present to do exactly that,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said during the launch of the manual in Nakuru.