Mwalim Mbaruk exits as Radio Maisha exodus continues





Radio presenter Mwalim Mbaruk has bid farewell to his colleagues at Radio Maisha. In a statement, Mbaruk confirmed that he has resigned from the Standard Media Group-owned station that has lost several presenters in the last few days.

“Tarehe 2, mwezi wa tatu, itasalia kwenye kumbukizi daima. Siku ninayotamatisha safari yangu Radio Maisha, angalau kwa sasa! Wallahi haukua uamuzi rahisi. (March 2, 2023, will remain a day I will never forget. On this day I completed my journey at Radio Maisha, at least for now! It was a very hard decision),” he said in the statement.

The presenter thanked media house for giving him a chance, saying he is leaving the radio station with a great deal of experience.

Also read: Radio Maisha loses two more presenters

He singled out his former colleagues Tom Japanni and Linda Oriaso for special mention.

Although Mr Mbaruk did not mention his next move, Nairobi News has established that he is headed to Radio 47 which is owned by Cape Media.

His exit follows that of his co-presenter, Billy Miya, who announced that he would be hosting his last show on Friday.

Also read: Francis Gachuri quits Citizen TV after landing plum govt job

Others who have left the station for Radio 47 are Geoffrey Mung’ou, Beatrice Maganga and Linda Oriaso.

Radio Maisha is part of Standard Media Group stable which also includes KTN News, KTN Home, The Standard Newspaper, Spice FM and Vybez Radio.

However, since last year the company has laid off several employees as part of their cost cutting measures.

Also read: Carol Radull: Sorry guys, I have no jobs to offer you