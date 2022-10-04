Mwalimu Churchill cements his position among the most followed celebs in Kenya





Comedian Daniel Ndambuki who also goes by the aliases Churchill and Mwalimu King’ang’i took to social media on October 4, 2022, to celebrate clocking one million followers on Twitter.

“One million followers on Twitter! We thank God. This far… Asanteni sana,” said Churchill.

Churchill’s rise in fame has been a work of progress for over 20 years. His main gig is being a comedian and he has been at it since 1996.

He co-created and featured in the Red Kona comedy show, creates and continues to host his two Churchill Live comedy shows and even went on to get recognition on CNN as one of the funniest comedians in Africa.

He also directs and executive produces content for mass broadcasts with his Laugh Industry company including live shows in various counties.

Aside from that, he also hosts a breakfast show on radio dubbed Maina and Kingangi where they banter against each other on life issues especially those to do with relationships. Kingangi’s sentiments are often hilarious and protagonist in nature.

Churchill also hosts on TV and as an emcee as the gigs come along. In addition to this, he is also an entrepreneur with popular ventures including a club in Kitengela and a talent company that nurtures young kids.

The mystery surrounding his personal life also contributes to his amassing many followers as no one can definitively say they know his wife and children.

He has been careful to keep them off social media thus protecting his family’s privacy.

He was once quoted saying he saw no need to make his family subject to fame just because it was the path he took.

In clocking one million followers on Twitter, he joins the ranks of Sauti Sol, Betty Kyallo, Julie Gichuru, Mohammed Ali and Hassan Joho who are still hanging around the one million mark.

In addition to this, Churchill also boasts 2.5 million Instagram followers and 4.3 million followers on Facebook.

